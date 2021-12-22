Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach und Wieler informieren über aktuelle Corona-Lage

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 52 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Gesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach und RKI-Präsident Lothar Wieler sprechen am Mittwochmittag in der Bundespressekonferenz. Und: Der Hersteller Astrazeneca will mit Forschern der Universität Oxford an einem Impfstoff arbeiten, der an Omikron angepasst ist. Alle News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken