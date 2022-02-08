Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach kritisiert Söder – Aussetzen der Impflicht „gefährliches Signal“

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 62 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach hat die von Bayern angekündigte Aussetzung der Impfpflicht in der Pflege als „gefährliches Signal“ kritisiert. Und: Die 2G-Plus-Regel in Fitnessstudios in NRW wurde vor Gericht gekippt. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

