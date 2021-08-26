Corona-Newsblog : Laut RKI steigen Neuinfektionen auf 12.626

  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Laut RKI steigen Neuinfektionen weiter auf 12.626

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet erneut steigende Infektionszahlen. Am Mittwoch hat der Bundestag für die Verlängerung der „epidemischen Lage“ gestimmt. Außerdem zeigen neue Studien, dass eine Auffrischimpfung mit dem Vakzin von Johnson & Johnson die Immunabwehr deutlich erhöht. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

