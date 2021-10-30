  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog - Karl Lauterbach fordert Wiedereröffnung der Impfzentren

Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach fordert Wiedereröffnung der Impfzentren

Corona in NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
43 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf SPD-Gesundheitsexperte Lauterbach wünscht sich im Kampf gegen die Pandemie, die geschlossenen Impfzentren wieder einzurichten. Die Impfungen kämen viel zu langsam voran, um die stark steigende vierte Welle zu brechen. Derweil üben Ärztevertreter Kritik an der Aussage von Gesundheitsminister Spahn zu einer Auffrischungsimpfung für alle. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 10/30/21 5:33 PM
  • 10/30/21 4:26 PM
  • 10/30/21 2:09 PM
  • 10/30/21 1:14 PM
  • 10/30/21 12:55 PM
  • 10/30/21 8:21 AM
  • 10/30/21 8:19 AM
  • 10/30/21 6:43 AM
  • 10/30/21 6:04 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:59 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:48 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:47 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:45 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:25 AM
  • 10/29/21 7:37 PM
  • 10/29/21 7:24 PM
  • 10/29/21 7:01 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software