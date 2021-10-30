30. Oktober 2021 um 21:16 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Lauterbach fordert Wiedereröffnung der Impfzentren
43 Bilder
Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern
Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler
Liveblog Düsseldorf SPD-Gesundheitsexperte Lauterbach wünscht sich im Kampf gegen die Pandemie, die geschlossenen Impfzentren wieder einzurichten. Die Impfungen kämen viel zu langsam voran, um die stark steigende vierte Welle zu brechen. Derweil üben Ärztevertreter Kritik an der Aussage von Gesundheitsminister Spahn zu einer Auffrischungsimpfung für alle. Alle Corona-News im Blog.
