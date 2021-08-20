  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Jens Spahn erwägt Auffrischungs-Impfung für alle

Corona-Newsblog : Spahn erwägt Auffrischungs-Impfung für alle

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Bundesgesundheitsminister denkt öffentlich darüber nach, allen Deutschen eine Booster-Impfung anzubieten, wenn die besonders gefährdete Bevölkerung versorgt ist. Und: Binnen 24 Stunden wurden in Japan 25.141 neue Fälle registriert – so viele wie noch nie. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

