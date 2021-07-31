Corona-Newsblog : Jeder fünfte Jugendliche hat erste Corona-Impfung bekommen

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf In absoluten Zahlen haben 900.000 Jugendliche zwischen 12 und 17 Jahren nach Angaben von Jens Spahn eine erste Impfung bekommen. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt seit nun dreieinhalb Wochen an. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

