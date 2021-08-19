  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Japan registriert über 25.000 Fälle innerhalb eines Tages

Corona-Newsblog : Japan meldet Rekordzahl bei Neuinfektionen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Binnen 24 Stunden wurden in Japan 25.141 neue Fälle registriert. Der Bundesverband der Kinder- und Jugendärzte kritisiert die Pläne, in Deutschland Kinder und Jugendliche an und im Umfeld von Schulen zu impfen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/19/21 12:20 PM
  • 8/19/21 11:55 AM
  • 8/19/21 11:35 AM
  • 8/19/21 11:01 AM
  • 8/19/21 10:17 AM
  • 8/19/21 9:40 AM
  • 8/19/21 8:49 AM
  • 8/19/21 8:01 AM
  • 8/19/21 7:25 AM
  • 8/19/21 6:54 AM
  • 8/19/21 6:15 AM
  • 8/19/21 5:33 AM
  • 8/19/21 3:51 AM
  • 8/19/21 3:28 AM
  • 8/19/21 2:57 AM
  • 8/18/21 10:51 PM
  • 8/18/21 10:19 PM
  • 8/18/21 6:46 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software