Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenzstufe 1 gilt wieder in NRW – bundesweiter Wert steigt auf 14,3

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet weiter steigende Infektionszahlen für ganz Deutschland. In NRW hat das jetzt handfeste Auswirkungen: Ab diesem Montag gelten wieder strengere Regeln. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

