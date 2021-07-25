Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenz steigt weiter – Kretschmann schließt Impfpflicht nicht aus

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf Deutschland steht wohl vor einem schwierigen Herbst. Seit zweieinhalb Wochen steigt die Inzidenz kontinuierlich an, so auch an diesem Sonntagmorgen. Baden-Württembergs Ministerpräsident Kretschmann will eine Impfpflicht nun nicht mehr ausschließen. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

