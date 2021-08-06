  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Inzidenz steigt früher und schneller als im Sommer 2020 - Inzidenzwert bei 20,4

Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenz steigt früher und schneller als im Sommer 2020

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Freitag liegt der bundesweite Inzidenzwert bei 20,4. Der derzeitige Anstieg ist laut Robert-Koch-Institut vor allem in den Altersgruppen der 10- bis 34-Jährigen zu beobachten. Derweil gewinnt die Impfung offenbar an Zuspruch. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/6/21 4:45 AM
  • 8/6/21 4:42 AM
  • 8/5/21 5:10 PM
  • 8/5/21 4:53 PM
  • 8/5/21 4:40 PM
  • 8/5/21 4:37 PM
  • 8/5/21 2:21 PM
  • 8/5/21 1:25 PM
  • 8/5/21 12:13 PM
  • 8/5/21 10:46 AM
  • 8/5/21 10:41 AM
  • 8/5/21 9:57 AM
  • 8/5/21 9:28 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:52 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:45 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:37 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:22 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:18 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software