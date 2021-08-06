Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenz steigt früher und schneller als im Sommer 2020

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Freitag liegt der bundesweite Inzidenzwert bei 20,4. Der derzeitige Anstieg ist laut Robert-Koch-Institut vor allem in den Altersgruppen der 10- bis 34-Jährigen zu beobachten. Derweil gewinnt die Impfung offenbar an Zuspruch. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

