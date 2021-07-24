Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenz steigt auf 13,6 – Dreyer fordert neues Warnsystem

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf Seit zweieinhalb Wochen steigt die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Deutschland wieder kontinuierlich an, am Samstagmorgen liegt sie bei 13,6. Parallel wird über ein neues Warnsystem diskutiert. Ab kommender Woche soll es wieder digitale Impf-Zertifikate in den Apotheken geben. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken