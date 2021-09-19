  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona Newsblog: Inzidenz sinkt weiter – 7337 Neuinfektionen registriert

Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenz sinkt weiter – 7337 Neuinfektionen registriert

Corona in NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
42 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Deutschland geht die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz weiter zurück. Karl Lauterbach befürwortet derweil eine staatliche Impfprämie. Aus seiner Sicht sollte kein Mittel ausgeschlossen werden, um mehr Menschen zum Impfen zu bewegen, sagt der SPD-Gesundheitsexperte. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 9/18/21 5:23 PM
  • 9/18/21 3:39 PM
  • 9/18/21 2:55 PM
  • 9/18/21 12:56 PM
  • 9/18/21 9:33 AM
  • 9/18/21 5:42 AM
  • 9/18/21 5:37 AM
  • 9/17/21 6:19 PM
  • 9/17/21 5:55 PM
  • 9/17/21 5:35 PM
  • 9/17/21 3:36 PM
  • 9/17/21 3:26 PM
  • 9/17/21 3:19 PM
  • 9/17/21 2:36 PM
  • 9/17/21 1:59 PM
  • 9/17/21 1:55 PM
  • 9/17/21 12:49 PM
  • 9/17/21 12:44 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software