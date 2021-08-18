Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Inzidenz steigt auf über 40

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet einen Anstieg der Neuinfektionen. Wie andere Bundesländer will NRW seine Impfzentren spätestens Ende September schließen. In Düsseldorf kommt die Delta-Variante inzwischen am häufigsten vor. Ab Freitag tritt in NRW die neue Schutzverordnung in Kraft. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

