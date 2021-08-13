13. August 2021 um 10:16 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
“In jeder Infektion kann eine neue Mutation entstehen”
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch
Liveblog Düsseldorf Weltärzte-Präsident Montgomery spricht sich für Privilegien für Geimpfte und Genesene aus und ruft die Menschen auf, sich impfen zu lassen, um die Gefahr der Mutation gering zu halten. Derweil steigen in Deutschland die Corona-Zahlen weiter. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.
