  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Impfquote - Zahl der Neuinfektionen in den Niederlanden fast halbiert

Corona-Newsblog : Zahl der Neuinfektionen in den Niederlanden fast halbiert

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto).
Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf In den Niederlanden wurden im Vergleich zur Vorwoche 46 Prozent weniger Corona-Neuinfektionen registriert, die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt nun bei 215. Und: Der EU-Kommission zufolge hat die Impfkampagne in der EU eine wichtige Schallmauer durchbrochen. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 7/27/21 2:54 PM
  • 7/27/21 2:46 PM
  • 7/27/21 2:24 PM
  • 7/27/21 2:19 PM
  • 7/27/21 2:06 PM
  • 7/27/21 1:38 PM
  • 7/27/21 12:53 PM
  • 7/27/21 12:19 PM
  • 7/27/21 11:43 AM
  • 7/27/21 10:31 AM
  • 7/27/21 10:13 AM
  • 7/27/21 9:55 AM
  • 7/27/21 7:49 AM
  • 7/27/21 7:23 AM
  • 7/27/21 6:31 AM
  • 7/27/21 6:30 AM
  • 7/27/21 5:56 AM
  • 7/27/21 5:22 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software