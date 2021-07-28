Corona-Newsblog : Jeder Zweite in Deutschland ist vollständig geimpft

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf Deutschland hat am Dienstag bei der Impfkampagne einen wichtigten Meilenstein erreicht. Und: Der Chef des Robert-Koch-Instituts hat der Bundesregierung einem Medienbericht zufolge ein Papier vorgelegt, mit dem er deutlich machen will, wieso er an der Inzdenz als Leitwert festhalten will. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

