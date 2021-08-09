  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Handel fordert Abkehr von Inzidenz-Fokus

Corona-Newsblog : Handel fordert Abkehr von Inzidenz-Fokus

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Handel fordert vor der Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz am Dienstag eine bessere Impfstrategie und weniger Fixierung auf die Inzidenz als Richtwert. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt unterdessen von 22,6 auf 23,1, das RKI meldet außerdem zwei neue Todesfälle. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/9/21 8:25 AM
  • 8/9/21 7:27 AM
  • 8/9/21 7:05 AM
  • 8/9/21 4:56 AM
  • 8/9/21 4:50 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:02 PM
  • 8/8/21 4:34 PM
  • 8/8/21 3:38 PM
  • 8/8/21 3:23 PM
  • 8/8/21 2:51 PM
  • 8/8/21 1:59 PM
  • 8/8/21 11:37 AM
  • 8/8/21 10:55 AM
  • 8/8/21 10:26 AM
  • 8/8/21 9:21 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:51 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:29 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:20 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software