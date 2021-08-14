  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Große Mehrheit befürwortet Ende der kostenlosen Corona-Tests

Corona-Newsblog : Große Mehrheit befürwortet Ende der kostenlosen Corona-Tests

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Deutlich mehr als die Hälfte der Bevölkerung hält das Ende des kostenlosen Testsangebots für richtig. Die Corona-Zahlen in Deutschland und der Welt steigen weiter. Einer aktuellen Auswertung zufolge sind inzwischen über 4,5 Millionen Menschen weltweit im Zusammenhang mit Corona gestorben. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/14/21 6:22 AM
  • 8/14/21 5:31 AM
  • 8/13/21 6:51 PM
  • 8/13/21 3:13 PM
  • 8/13/21 12:50 PM
  • 8/13/21 12:20 PM
  • 8/13/21 11:27 AM
  • 8/13/21 10:56 AM
  • 8/13/21 10:40 AM
  • 8/13/21 10:38 AM
  • 8/13/21 10:19 AM
  • 8/13/21 9:01 AM
  • 8/13/21 7:00 AM
  • 8/13/21 6:22 AM
  • 8/13/21 5:51 AM
  • 8/13/21 3:49 AM
  • 8/12/21 5:05 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software