Corona-Newsblog : Gesundheitsämter melden 19.572 Neuinfektionen bundesweit

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 42 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI verbucht ein Ansteigen der Inzidenz. In seinem Wochenbericht schätzt das Institut, die Fallzahlen könnten in der kommenden Zeit dynamisch anwachsen. In den ersten 16 Monaten der Pandemie sind nach Schätzungen der WHO rund 115.000 Pflegekräfte an Corona gestorben. Alle News im Blog.

