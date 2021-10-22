22. Oktober 2021 um 05:29 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Gesundheitsämter melden 19.572 Neuinfektionen bundesweit
42 Bilder
Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern
Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler
Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI verbucht ein Ansteigen der Inzidenz. In seinem Wochenbericht schätzt das Institut, die Fallzahlen könnten in der kommenden Zeit dynamisch anwachsen. In den ersten 16 Monaten der Pandemie sind nach Schätzungen der WHO rund 115.000 Pflegekräfte an Corona gestorben. Alle News im Blog.
