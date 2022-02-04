  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Gericht hält Verkürzung des Genesenenstatus für verfassungswidrig

Corona-Newsblog : Erstes Gericht hält Verkürzung des Genesenenstatus für verfassungswidrig

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
61 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Verkürzung des Genesenenstatus auf 90 Tage ist laut einem Verwaltungsgericht in Niedersachsen nicht mit der Verfassung zu vereinbaren. Und: Dem Institut für Mikrobiologie der Bundeswehr zufolge können Schnelltests auch die Omikron-Variante gut erkennen. 28 Tests wurden geprüft. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

