  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Fallzahlen in NRW steigen stark – Inzidenz jetzt bei 125,9

Corona-Newsblog : Fallzahlen in NRW steigen stark – Inzidenz jetzt bei 125,9

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Infektionsgeschehen im Westen Deutschlands hat wieder deutlich an Fahrt gewonnen. Knapp ein Drittel der deutschlandweiten Neuinfektionen entfällt auf Nordrhein-Westfalen. Und: Kanzlerin Merkel erwägt offenbar 3G-Regel für Zugfahrten und Inlandsflüge. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/27/21 7:16 AM
  • 8/27/21 6:38 AM
  • 8/27/21 5:45 AM
  • 8/27/21 4:52 AM
  • 8/27/21 3:03 AM
  • 8/27/21 1:07 AM
  • 8/26/21 7:01 PM
  • 8/26/21 6:27 PM
  • 8/26/21 6:15 PM
  • 8/26/21 5:52 PM
  • 8/26/21 5:35 PM
  • 8/26/21 5:29 PM
  • 8/26/21 5:12 PM
  • 8/26/21 5:12 PM
  • 8/26/21 5:00 PM
  • 8/26/21 3:29 PM
  • 8/26/21 3:22 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software