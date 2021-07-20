  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Europa bricht Marke von 50 Millionen Infektionen

Corona-Newsblog : Europa überschreitet als erste Region weltweit 50 Millionen Infektionen

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Etwa 31 Prozent der Corona-Todesfälle auf der Erde fanden bislang in Europa statt. Deutschland steuert auf Überangebot an Corona-Impfstoff zu. Das RKI meldet steigende Zahlen in NRW. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 7/20/21 2:32 AM
  • 7/20/21 1:41 AM
  • 7/20/21 12:22 AM
  • 7/19/21 11:39 PM
  • 7/19/21 10:28 PM
  • 7/19/21 7:56 PM
  • 7/19/21 6:52 PM
  • 7/19/21 6:43 PM
  • 7/19/21 5:43 PM
  • 7/19/21 4:41 PM
  • 7/19/21 4:11 PM
  • 7/19/21 3:20 PM
  • 7/19/21 2:45 PM
  • 7/19/21 2:16 PM
  • 7/19/21 1:53 PM
  • 7/19/21 12:48 PM
  • 7/19/21 12:20 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software