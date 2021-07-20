Corona-Newsblog : Europa überschreitet als erste Region weltweit 50 Millionen Infektionen

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Etwa 31 Prozent der Corona-Todesfälle auf der Erde fanden bislang in Europa statt. Deutschland steuert auf Überangebot an Corona-Impfstoff zu. Das RKI meldet steigende Zahlen in NRW. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

