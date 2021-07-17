Corona-Newsblog : Erste Bundesländer knacken Marke von 50 Prozent vollständig Geimpfter

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Bremen und dem Saarland ist jeweils mehr als die Hälfte der Einwohner nun vollständig geimpft. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt den zehnten Tag in Folge. Sie liegt jetzt bei 9,4. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken