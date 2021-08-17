  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Delta-Variante dominiert das Infektionsgeschehen in Düsseldorf

Corona-Newsblog : Delta-Variante dominiert das Infektionsgeschehen in Düsseldorf

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Düsseldorf kommt die Delta-Variante inzwischen am häufigsten vor. Fast alle sequenzierten Proben gehen auf diese zurück. Ab Freitag tritt in NRW die neue Schutzverordnung in Kraft. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/17/21 2:01 PM
  • 8/17/21 1:58 PM
  • 8/17/21 12:33 PM
  • 8/17/21 11:52 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:47 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:44 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:43 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:42 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:40 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:37 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:36 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:33 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:33 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:28 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:27 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:17 AM
  • 8/17/21 10:57 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software