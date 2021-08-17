Corona-Newsblog : Delta-Variante dominiert das Infektionsgeschehen in Düsseldorf

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Düsseldorf kommt die Delta-Variante inzwischen am häufigsten vor. Fast alle sequenzierten Proben gehen auf diese zurück. Ab Freitag tritt in NRW die neue Schutzverordnung in Kraft. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken