  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Darum geht es beim heutigen Treffen der Gesundheitsminister

Corona-Newsblog : Darum geht es beim heutigen Treffen der Gesundheitsminister

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin.
Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Gesundheitsminister der Länder beraten heute über Impfungen für Jugendliche und diskutieren über Auffrischungsimpfungen. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter kontinuierlich an. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 8/2/21 7:46 AM
  • 8/2/21 7:08 AM
  • 8/2/21 6:47 AM
  • 8/2/21 6:08 AM
  • 8/2/21 5:51 AM
  • 8/2/21 5:44 AM
  • 8/2/21 4:50 AM
  • 8/2/21 4:46 AM
  • 8/2/21 4:37 AM
  • 8/2/21 4:31 AM
  • 8/1/21 8:11 PM
  • 8/1/21 6:48 PM
  • 8/1/21 2:52 PM
  • 8/1/21 2:06 PM
  • 8/1/21 2:01 PM
  • 8/1/21 1:33 PM
  • 8/1/21 12:57 PM
  • 8/1/21 12:56 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software