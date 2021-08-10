  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Corona-Tests ab Oktober für Ungeimpfte kostenpflichtig

Corona-Newsblog : Corona-Tests werden ab Mitte Oktober für Ungeimpfte kostenpflichtig

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bund und Länder wollen Corona-Tests für Ungeimpfte ab 11. Oktober nicht mehr kostenfrei anbieten. Der Stiko-Vorsitzende Thomas Mertens kritisiert den Zeitdruck durch die Politik bei Auffrischungsimpfungen. Und: Im NRW-Landtag wird über den Schulbetrieb nach den Ferien diskutiert. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/10/21 12:13 PM
  • 8/10/21 10:30 AM
  • 8/10/21 9:23 AM
  • 8/10/21 9:17 AM
  • 8/10/21 8:33 AM
  • 8/10/21 8:01 AM
  • 8/10/21 8:00 AM
  • 8/10/21 7:26 AM
  • 8/10/21 7:17 AM
  • 8/10/21 6:58 AM
  • 8/10/21 6:43 AM
  • 8/10/21 5:38 AM
  • 8/10/21 4:54 AM
  • 8/10/21 3:27 AM
  • 8/10/21 2:33 AM
  • 8/10/21 2:09 AM
  • 8/10/21 1:50 AM
  • 8/10/21 12:58 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software