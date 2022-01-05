Corona-Newsblog : Corona schädigt Organe selbst bei milderem Verlauf

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Laut einer neuen Studie hinterlassen selbst milde bis moderate Verläufe einer Coronainfektion mittelfristig Schäden an den Organen. Und: Gesundheitsminister Lauterbach arbeitet an Vorschlägen für die Bund-Länder-Konferenz am Freitag – darunter eine rasch eingeführte Impfpflicht ohne Impfregister. Alle News im Blog.

