Corona-Newsblog : Corona-Maßnahmen-Gegner wollen Brüssel blockieren

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 66 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Trotz eines Verbots wollen Impf- und Corona-Maßnahmen-Gegner aus mehreren europäischen Ländern am Montag in Brüssel gegen die Corona-Auflagen demonstrieren. Und: Das RKI hat erstmals seit Ende Dezember am Sonntag eine niedrigere bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz als am Vortag mitgeteilt. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

