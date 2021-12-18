  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Corona-Fälle gehen seit knapp drei Wochen zurück

Corona-Newsblog : Corona-Fälle gehen seit knapp drei Wochen zurück

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
48 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz sinkt weiter, und das nun bereits seit knapp drei Wochen. Sie liegt heute bei 321,8. Und: Mit der Omikron-Variante sieht Karl Lauterbach eine noch nicht dagewesene Herausforderung auf Deutschland zukommen. Alle News im Blog.

  • 12/17/21 9:00 PM
  • 12/17/21 7:55 PM
  • 12/17/21 7:04 PM
  • 12/17/21 6:38 PM
  • 12/17/21 5:44 PM
  • 12/17/21 5:00 PM
  • 12/17/21 4:52 PM
  • 12/17/21 4:50 PM
  • 12/17/21 4:41 PM
  • 12/17/21 4:19 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:51 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:29 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:25 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:15 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:15 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:10 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:10 PM
  • 12/17/21 3:08 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software