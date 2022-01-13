  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Carsten Breuer Chef rechnet mit Engpässen bei den Tests

Corona-Newsblog : Chef des Corona-Krisenstabs rechnet mit Engpässen bei Tests

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Wegen der schnell steigenden Infektionszahlen stehen nach Einschätzung des Leiters des Corona-Krisenstabes bald voraussichtlich nicht mehr genügend Testkapazitäten für die gesamte Bevölkerung zur Verfügung. Unterdessen sind laut RKI Inzidenz und Neuinfektionen bundesweit weiter gestiegen. Alle Corona-News im Liveblog.

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern