  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 362,7

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 362,7

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Gesundheitsämter haben dem RKI binnen eines Tages 36.552 Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Und: Eine Mehrheit der Deutschen spricht sich laut einer Umfrage für eine allgemeine Impfpflicht aus. Mehr dazu im Blog.

  • 1/9/22 6:47 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:38 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:37 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:25 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:23 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:23 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:22 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:21 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:20 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:19 AM
  • 1/9/22 6:19 AM
  • 1/8/22 8:18 PM
  • 1/8/22 6:07 PM
  • 1/8/22 5:24 PM
  • 1/8/22 5:24 PM
  • 1/8/22 4:37 PM
  • 1/8/22 1:52 PM
  • 1/8/22 9:51 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software