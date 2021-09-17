  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona Newsblog - Bundesweite Inzidenz sackt erneut leicht ab

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Inzidenz sackt den vierten Tag in Folge leicht ab

Corona in NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
42 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet erneut leicht gesunkene Infektionszahlen. Die Kostenübernahme von Schnelltests für 12- bis 17-Jährige und für Schwangere soll laut Jens Spahn erst Ende 2021 auslaufen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 9/16/21 11:40 PM
  • 9/16/21 1:04 PM
  • 9/16/21 12:42 PM
  • 9/16/21 12:25 PM
  • 9/16/21 12:10 PM
  • 9/16/21 10:56 AM
  • 9/16/21 10:46 AM
  • 9/16/21 10:45 AM
  • 9/16/21 10:00 AM
  • 9/16/21 9:20 AM
  • 9/16/21 7:00 AM
  • 9/16/21 6:53 AM
  • 9/16/21 3:27 AM
  • 9/16/21 3:18 AM
  • 9/16/21 12:07 AM
  • 9/15/21 11:09 PM
  • 9/15/21 2:43 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software