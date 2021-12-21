  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog - Bundesweite Inzidenz laut RKI mit 306,4 etwas niedriger

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Inzidenz laut RKI mit 306,4 etwas niedriger

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
52 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Infektionszahlen sind leicht abgeschwächt. Allerdings schätzt das RKI die Gefahr einer Ansteckung bei Genesenen und bei Geimpften ohne Booster als „hoch“ ein. Und: Eine Auffrischdosis mit dem Moderna-Impfstoff erhöht die Immunabwehr gegen die neue Corona-Variante Omikron nach Herstellerangaben deutlich. Alle News im Blog.

  • 12/21/21 3:02 AM
  • 12/21/21 2:36 AM
  • 12/21/21 2:10 AM
  • 12/21/21 1:33 AM
  • 12/21/21 12:54 AM
  • 12/21/21 12:26 AM
  • 12/20/21 11:39 PM
  • 12/20/21 11:11 PM
  • 12/20/21 8:52 PM
  • 12/20/21 7:45 PM
  • 12/20/21 7:20 PM
  • 12/20/21 7:16 PM
  • 12/20/21 6:55 PM
  • 12/20/21 6:45 PM
  • 12/20/21 6:10 PM
  • 12/20/21 6:03 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software