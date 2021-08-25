  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Bundestag verlängert „epidemische Lage“ wegen Corona-Krise

Corona-Newsblog : Bundestag verlängert „epidemische Lage“ wegen Corona-Krise

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Mittwoch haben die Bundestagsabgeordneten über die Verlängerung der Notlage abgestimmt. Außerdem zeigen neue Studien, dass eine Auffrischimpfung mit dem Vakzin von Johnson & Johnson die Immunabwehr deutlich erhöht. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/25/21 3:22 PM
  • 8/25/21 12:33 PM
  • 8/25/21 12:03 PM
  • 8/25/21 10:35 AM
  • 8/25/21 9:35 AM
  • 8/25/21 8:57 AM
  • 8/25/21 8:23 AM
  • 8/25/21 7:30 AM
  • 8/25/21 6:50 AM
  • 8/25/21 6:12 AM
  • 8/25/21 5:32 AM
  • 8/25/21 3:39 AM
  • 8/25/21 3:27 AM
  • 8/25/21 2:43 AM
  • 8/25/21 2:26 AM
  • 8/25/21 1:11 AM
  • 8/25/21 12:58 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software