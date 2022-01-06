  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Bundesregierung plant 2G-Plus für die Gastronomie

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die vieldiskutierte 2G-Plus-Regel für die Gastronomie soll bundesweit eingeführt werden. Das geht aus der Beschlussvorlage für den Bund-Länder-Gipfel am Freitag hervor, die unserer Redaktion vorliegt. Für Geboosterte soll es Ausnahmen geben. Alle News im Blog.

