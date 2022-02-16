  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Bund und Länder beschließen Lockerungsplan

Corona-Newsblog : Bund und Länder einigen sich auf Lockerungsplan

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
66 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge haben sich Bund und Länder inzwischen auf die Umsetzung weitreichender Lockerungen ab dem 20. März verständigt. Und: In Österreich fallen ab 5. März so gut wie alle Corona-Beschränkungen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 2/16/22 2:49 PM
  • 2/16/22 2:16 PM
  • 2/16/22 1:49 PM
  • 2/16/22 1:36 PM
  • 2/16/22 1:04 PM
  • 2/16/22 11:23 AM
  • 2/16/22 10:49 AM
  • 2/16/22 10:29 AM
  • 2/16/22 9:24 AM
  • 2/16/22 9:06 AM
  • 2/16/22 9:00 AM
  • 2/16/22 8:57 AM
  • 2/16/22 8:56 AM
  • 2/16/22 8:38 AM
  • 2/16/22 8:21 AM
  • 2/16/22 7:59 AM
  • 2/16/22 7:54 AM
  • 2/16/22 7:15 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern