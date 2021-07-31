  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Britische Behörde empfiehlt Schwangeren dringend Impfung

Corona-Newsblog : Britische Behörde empfiehlt Schwangeren dringend Impfung

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin.
Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf Großbritanniens Gesundheitsbehörden haben angesichts des Vormarsches der Deltavariante alle Schwangeren aufgefordert, sich gegen das Coronavirus impfen zu lassen. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt seit nun dreieinhalb Wochen an. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 7/31/21 2:36 PM
  • 7/31/21 1:57 PM
  • 7/31/21 12:22 PM
  • 7/31/21 11:16 AM
  • 7/31/21 10:39 AM
  • 7/31/21 9:56 AM
  • 7/31/21 9:23 AM
  • 7/31/21 8:30 AM
  • 7/31/21 7:53 AM
  • 7/31/21 7:24 AM
  • 7/31/21 6:50 AM
  • 7/31/21 6:19 AM
  • 7/31/21 5:36 AM
  • 7/30/21 7:34 PM
  • 7/30/21 6:28 PM
  • 7/30/21 5:23 PM
  • 7/30/21 2:52 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software