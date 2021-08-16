  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Bis Mitte September sind nächtliche Partys auf Mallorca verboten

Corona-Newsblog : Bis Mitte September sind nächtliche Partys auf Mallorca verboten

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Feierwütige Balearen-Besucher müssen sich auf einen etwas ruhigeren Urlaub einstellen: Denn bis Mitte September sind nächtliche Partys verboten. Derweil warnt Interpol vor weltweiten Betrugsversuchen mit vorgetäuschten Verkaufsangeboten von Corona-Impfstoffen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/16/21 5:02 PM
  • 8/16/21 1:45 PM
  • 8/16/21 12:18 PM
  • 8/16/21 11:08 AM
  • 8/16/21 10:14 AM
  • 8/16/21 9:09 AM
  • 8/16/21 7:30 AM
  • 8/16/21 6:23 AM
  • 8/16/21 5:00 AM
  • 8/16/21 4:43 AM
  • 8/15/21 1:39 PM
  • 8/15/21 11:55 AM
  • 8/15/21 11:17 AM
  • 8/15/21 10:33 AM
  • 8/15/21 9:41 AM
  • 8/15/21 8:37 AM
  • 8/15/21 7:41 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software