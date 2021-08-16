  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Auffrischungsimpfungen in Bayern ab sofort möglich

Corona-Newsblog : Auffrischungsimpfungen in Bayern ab sofort möglich

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Bayern können ab sofort Impfzentren und niedergelassene Ärzte Auffrischungsimpfungen für besonders gefährdete Risikogruppen anbieten. Die Stiko hat eine neue Bewertung zur Impfung von Jugendlichen im Alter zwischen zwölf und 17 Jahren abgegeben. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/16/21 10:14 AM
  • 8/16/21 9:09 AM
  • 8/16/21 7:30 AM
  • 8/16/21 6:23 AM
  • 8/16/21 5:00 AM
  • 8/15/21 1:39 PM
  • 8/15/21 11:55 AM
  • 8/15/21 11:17 AM
  • 8/15/21 10:33 AM
  • 8/15/21 9:41 AM
  • 8/15/21 8:37 AM
  • 8/15/21 7:41 AM
  • 8/15/21 6:45 AM
  • 8/15/21 6:01 AM
  • 8/15/21 5:05 AM
  • 8/15/21 5:04 AM
  • 8/14/21 3:55 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software