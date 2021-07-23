  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Apotheken wollen ab Montag wieder Impf-Zertifikate ausstellen

Corona-Newsblog : Apotheken wollen ab Montag wieder Impf-Zertifikate ausstellen

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto).
Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf Nach einem Hackerangriff auf die Server der Apotheken konnten diese seit Mittwoch keine digitalen Impf-Zertifikate mehr ausstellen. Die Bundesregierung stuft Spanien und die Niederlande wegen hoher Infektionszahlen von Dienstag an als Corona-Hochinzidenzgebiete ein. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 7/23/21 3:09 PM
  • 7/23/21 3:01 PM
  • 7/23/21 2:00 PM
  • 7/23/21 1:58 PM
  • 7/23/21 1:55 PM
  • 7/23/21 1:18 PM
  • 7/23/21 1:14 PM
  • 7/23/21 12:30 PM
  • 7/23/21 12:29 PM
  • 7/23/21 12:08 PM
  • 7/23/21 11:21 AM
  • 7/23/21 11:14 AM
  • 7/23/21 10:55 AM
  • 7/23/21 10:34 AM
  • 7/23/21 9:05 AM
  • 7/23/21 9:01 AM
  • 7/23/21 8:15 AM
  • 7/23/21 8:02 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software