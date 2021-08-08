  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Anthony Fauci warnt vor noch gefährlicherer Variante des Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog : Fauci warnt vor noch gefährlicherer Variante des Coronavirus

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der US-Gesundheitsexperte Anthony Fauci warnt vor der Entwicklung einer neuen, noch gefährlicheren Variante des Virus, sollte die Ausbreitung der hochansteckenden Delta-Variante nicht eingedämmt werden. Und: Innerhalb eines Jahres haben Forscher rund 560 Fälle von Antisemitismus mit Bezug zur Pandemie gezählt. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/8/21 5:02 PM
  • 8/8/21 3:38 PM
  • 8/8/21 3:23 PM
  • 8/8/21 1:59 PM
  • 8/8/21 10:55 AM
  • 8/8/21 10:26 AM
  • 8/8/21 9:21 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:51 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:29 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:20 AM
  • 8/8/21 6:08 AM
  • 8/8/21 6:06 AM
  • 8/8/21 6:05 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:55 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:48 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:47 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:15 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software