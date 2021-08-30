Corona-Newsblog : Merkel hält 3G in Zügen für sinnvoll

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel hat sich mit Blick auf Spanien und Italien für 3G-Regeln in Zügen ausgesprochen. In den Wahllokalen in NRW wird bei der Bundestagswahl Maskenpflicht gelten. Das Robert Koch-Institut meldet 4.559 Neuinfektionen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken