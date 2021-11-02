2. November 2021 um 21:52 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Virologe Kekule fordert Impfpflicht für Pflegende
43 Bilder
Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern
Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler
Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Virologe Kekule fordert eine Impfpflicht für Menschen in Pflegeberufen. Insbesondere für Pflegende, die mit Risikopatienten zu tun haben, etwa auf Intensivstationen, in Altenheimen oder mit Krebskranken. Und: Im Streit um eine Wiederöffnung der Impfzentren hat das NRW-Gesundheitsministerium nun die Kommunen aufgefordert, zusätzliche Impfstellen zu schaffen.Alle Corona-News im Blog.
