  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog - Ärztevertreter verärgert über Spahns Aussagen zur Booster-Impfung für alle

Corona-Newsblog : Ärztevertreter verärgert über Spahns Aussagen zur Booster-Impfung für alle

Corona in NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
43 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Ärztevertreter üben Kritik an der Aussage von Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn zu einer Auffrischungsimpfung für alle. Die bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz ist erneut deutlich angestiegen und liegt jetzt bei 145,1. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 10/30/21 8:21 AM
  • 10/30/21 8:19 AM
  • 10/30/21 6:43 AM
  • 10/30/21 6:04 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:59 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:48 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:47 AM
  • 10/30/21 5:45 AM
  • 10/29/21 7:37 PM
  • 10/29/21 7:24 PM
  • 10/29/21 7:01 PM
  • 10/29/21 6:12 PM
  • 10/29/21 5:02 PM
  • 10/29/21 4:45 PM
  • 10/29/21 4:36 PM
  • 10/29/21 4:11 PM
  • 10/29/21 3:40 PM
  • 10/29/21 3:05 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software