Corona-Newsblog : 2000 neue Fälle - Inzidenz in NRW überspringt 50er-Marke

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Mit fast 2000 neuen Corona-Fällen an einem Tag ist die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Nordrhein-Westfalen über die Marke von 50 geklettert. Und: Deutlich mehr als die Hälfte der Bevölkerung hält das Ende des kostenlosen Testsangebots für richtig. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

