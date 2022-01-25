  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: 18 NRW-Städte melden Inzidenz über 1000

Corona-Newsblog : 18 NRW-Städte melden Inzidenz über 1000

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
56 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Infektionszahlen in Deutschland steigen und steigen. Die Inzidenz in NRW liegt nun bei 867,5. Und: Kanzler Scholz führt es auf die geltenden Corona-Beschränkungen zurück, dass die Neuinfektionszahlen in Deutschland langsamer angestiegen sind als anderswo. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 1/25/22 8:31 AM
  • 1/25/22 7:57 AM
  • 1/25/22 7:13 AM
  • 1/25/22 5:44 AM
  • 1/25/22 4:48 AM
  • 1/25/22 2:49 AM
  • 1/25/22 12:58 AM
  • 1/24/22 8:45 PM
  • 1/24/22 8:12 PM
  • 1/24/22 6:00 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:56 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:50 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:49 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:43 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:40 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:35 PM
  • 1/24/22 5:34 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern