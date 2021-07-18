Corona-Newsblog : 1292 Neuinfektionen - Inzidenz steigt auf 10

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter an. Dem RKI wurden 1292 Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Und: Im Wuppertaler Zoo können sich Besucher am Sonntag impfen lassen. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

