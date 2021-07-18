  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: 1292 Neuinfektionen - Inzidenz steigt auf 10,0

Corona-Newsblog : 1292 Neuinfektionen - Inzidenz steigt auf 10

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter an. Dem RKI wurden 1292 Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Und: Im Wuppertaler Zoo können sich Besucher am Sonntag impfen lassen. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 7/17/21 4:58 PM
  • 7/17/21 3:41 PM
  • 7/17/21 1:37 PM
  • 7/17/21 11:37 AM
  • 7/17/21 9:32 AM
  • 7/17/21 9:16 AM
  • 7/17/21 8:03 AM
  • 7/17/21 6:31 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:40 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:39 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:37 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:34 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:29 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:26 AM
  • 7/17/21 5:22 AM
  • 7/16/21 7:42 PM
  • 7/16/21 7:41 PM
  • 7/16/21 6:58 PM
  • 7/16/21 5:58 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software