Corona-Newsblog : Zahl der Neuinfektionen in den Niederlanden steigt explosionsartig

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Zahl der täglichen Neuinfektionen in den Niederlanden hat sich im Vergleich zur Vorwoche versechsfacht. Am 26. Juni hatte das Land weitreichende Lockerungen umgesetzt. Die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio werden ohne Zuschauer stattfinden. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

