11. Juli 2021 um 07:04 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Über 700 Neuinfektionen – Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt fünften Tag infolge
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd
Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen in Deutschland steigt. Das RKI verzeichnet nun wieder einen stetigen Anstieg. In den Niederlanden ist die Lage noch ernster. Dort kommt das Parlament wegen hoher Infektionszahlen zu einer Sondersitzung zusammen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.
