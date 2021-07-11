  1. Panorama
Corona-News: Über 700 Neuinfektionen – Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt fünften Tag infolge

Corona-Newsblog : Über 700 Neuinfektionen – Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt fünften Tag infolge

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen in Deutschland steigt. Das RKI verzeichnet nun wieder einen stetigen Anstieg. In den Niederlanden ist die Lage noch ernster. Dort kommt das Parlament wegen hoher Infektionszahlen zu einer Sondersitzung zusammen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

