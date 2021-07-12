Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt leicht auf 6,4

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Guido Kirchner

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt den sechsten Tag in Folge an. Das Robert-Koch-Institut meldet am Montag 324 Neuinfektionen. In Belgien ist bei einem Menschen erstmals eine Doppelinfektion mit zwei Covid-19-Varianten festgestellt worden. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

